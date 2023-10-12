Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $227,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

