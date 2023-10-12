Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 181 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,520. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

