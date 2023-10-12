Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Takes $213,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after buying an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 342,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

