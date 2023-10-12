LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 764,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,054,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 100,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,819,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

