LGT Group Foundation Acquires New Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,698,000 after buying an additional 9,565,468 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $101,247,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,088,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stellantis by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,240,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

