LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,823.56 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,884.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,946.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

