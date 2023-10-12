LGT Group Foundation Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

