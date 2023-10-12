LGT Group Foundation Has $536,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,661 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

