LGT Group Foundation Invests $231,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $436.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.