LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 130.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kinross Gold by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Kinross Gold by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 28,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,402,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.