LGT Group Foundation Sells 110 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Baidu were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Baidu Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

