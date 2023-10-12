LGT Group Foundation Sells 174 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 64.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $272.69 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.40.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

