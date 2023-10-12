LGT Group Foundation Sells 59,423 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 59,423 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HP were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 1.5 %

HP stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.