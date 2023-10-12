LGT Group Foundation Sells 800 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

JNPR stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

