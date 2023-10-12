LGT Group Foundation Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

