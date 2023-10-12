LGT Group Foundation Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

