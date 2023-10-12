Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE LSPD opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 70.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

