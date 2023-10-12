Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $184.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.