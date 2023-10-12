Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

