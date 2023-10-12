LINK Price Reaches $19.48 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. LINK has a market cap of $141.13 million and $164,153.70 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $19.48 or 0.00072923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,243,087 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

