Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.05

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.09, with a volume of 57992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.00.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.3 %
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
