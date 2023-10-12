LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. 1,973,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,557. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

