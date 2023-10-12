LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,179 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 66.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28,784.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 99,307 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $577,707. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

