LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $88.33. 947,468 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

