LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 6,088,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,168,773. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

