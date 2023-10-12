LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.48. 396,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

