LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,049. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

