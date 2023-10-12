Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $436.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

