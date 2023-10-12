Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 2,727 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.79. 1,646,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,575. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

