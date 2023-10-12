Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $17.78 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

