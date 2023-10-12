Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,938,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,639,031. The firm has a market cap of $832.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.