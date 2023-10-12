Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,367 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FNDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 54,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

