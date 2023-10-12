Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 15,468 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 179,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

