Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $400.34. 705,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.68 and a 200 day moving average of $396.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

