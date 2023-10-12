Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 225,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

