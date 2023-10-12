Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 354,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,549. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

