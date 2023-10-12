Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 193,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,054. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

