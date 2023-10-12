LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Purchases £119,245.84 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider David Barral bought 48,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £119,245.84 ($145,955.74).

LSL Property Services Price Performance

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. LSL Property Services plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.74.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is -1,692.31%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Further Reading

