Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Reduced by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

