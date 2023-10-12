LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 112,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,487. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

