Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNTX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manitex International

Manitex International Stock Performance

Manitex International stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Manitex International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.