Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Markel Group worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

NYSE:MKL traded down $8.76 on Thursday, reaching $1,478.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,295. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,102.22 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,489.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,399.97.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $104,319,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

