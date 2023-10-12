Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.05 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

