MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $96.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Get MasTec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -418.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $123.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.