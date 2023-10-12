Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,445 shares during the period. Mastech Digital accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 6.62% of Mastech Digital worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 22.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MHH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,827. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.