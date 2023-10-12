Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $7.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,612,246 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $471.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

