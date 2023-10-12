McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 4.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.35. The company had a trading volume of 540,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $234.46 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

