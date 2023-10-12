Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

Medtronic stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.75. 2,004,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,660. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

