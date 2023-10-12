Melone Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 1.7% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HYD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 637,832 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2012 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

