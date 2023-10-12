Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after buying an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

NYSE GPN opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

